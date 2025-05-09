JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,961 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $36,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 456,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after buying an additional 15,245,816 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 56,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 464.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 272,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 224,617 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

