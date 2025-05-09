Farallon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,061 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.4% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $473,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after acquiring an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intuit by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $655.94 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The firm has a market cap of $183.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 target price (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.53.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

