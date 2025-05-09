CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Cut by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790,600 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for about 1.5% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $286,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,229,000 after buying an additional 245,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,039,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,390,000 after buying an additional 605,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 494 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $62,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,467.25. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $431,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

