Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $4.48 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Intuit by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,323,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $831,543,000 after buying an additional 182,161 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 36,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 6,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $109,988,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU opened at $655.94 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.53.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

