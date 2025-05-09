Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 15,492 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,492 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $28,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in CoStar Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.71 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

