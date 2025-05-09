Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 69,939 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,939 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $250,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 341,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after buying an additional 348,989 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $53.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The company has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.