First Manhattan CO. LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned 0.16% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $21,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $191.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $267.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

