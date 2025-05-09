TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 285,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 86,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
