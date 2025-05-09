TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 285,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 86,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About TRU Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.