First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 15,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises approximately 3.5% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.14 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.77 and a one year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 126.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.45.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,949,563.09. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

