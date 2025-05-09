First Manhattan CO. LLC. Purchases 138,651 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,651 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Ball were worth $65,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,105,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $94,861,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ball by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after buying an additional 840,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after buying an additional 803,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball by 1,335.8% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BALL opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.42. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $70.97.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Ball’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BALL. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

