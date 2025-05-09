First Manhattan CO. LLC. Reduces Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $39,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $243.35 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.93 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $277.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.31.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

