ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $1,050.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOW. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,048.55.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $975.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $843.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $969.61. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,410 shares of company stock worth $15,821,524. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,603,360,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after acquiring an additional 877,875 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154,255.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 666,383 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $682,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

