Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,309,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,794 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.6% of First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $540,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,019.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $207.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

