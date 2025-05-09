Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $6.10 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 116,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,397,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.84. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

