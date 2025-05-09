Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 33,729 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,729 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $25,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $3,074,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STZ opened at $191.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $265.70.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.