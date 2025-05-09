FJ Capital Management LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $609,937,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 16,353.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 587,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,539,000 after purchasing an additional 583,986 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 507,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,453,000 after purchasing an additional 319,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,003,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $574.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,044,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at $729,599,549.01. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $558.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.18. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.38 and a 12 month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

