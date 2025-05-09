McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Boosted by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 212.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in McKesson were worth $24,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in McKesson by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares in the company, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $683.23.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $691.34 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $728.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

