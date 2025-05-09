Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Position Boosted by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,240,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,659 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 25,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

SBLK stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.91 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

