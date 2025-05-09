Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $111.73 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109,199 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.35% of Equifax worth $111,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $271.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.57.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equifax from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

