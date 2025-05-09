Engle Capital Management L.P. Invests $20.37 Million in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 186,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,000. Workiva comprises approximately 6.1% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,676,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,353,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,209,000 after buying an additional 200,220 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after buying an additional 140,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 559,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,316,000 after buying an additional 92,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
WK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.90.
NYSE:WK opened at $68.77 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.98.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $475,628.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,124,352.16. This trade represents a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $352,737.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,509 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,791.48. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
