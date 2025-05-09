Empyrean Capital Partners LP Takes $69.06 Million Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,404,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,062,000. TXNM Energy comprises approximately 3.2% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned about 1.56% of TXNM Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXNM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho upgraded TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

TXNM opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.11. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Research analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.05%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

