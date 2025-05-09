Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Sold by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,000 shares during the quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of Hut 8 worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hut 8 by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,352,000 after acquiring an additional 245,113 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,400,000. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its stake in Hut 8 by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 1,818,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after buying an additional 187,773 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter worth $27,115,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor Semah sold 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $147,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $203,807.10. This represents a 41.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

HUT stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Hut 8 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

