Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has $37.05 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Empyrean Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260,418 shares during the period. KBR makes up approximately 1.7% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $37,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KBR

KBR Price Performance

NYSE:KBR opened at $54.89 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.