FJ Capital Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 117,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,684,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 96,573 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,777,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after buying an additional 461,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 45,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE LADR opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.01. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

