FJ Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

FJ Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,721 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 149.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 76,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 39.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,269.28. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.63 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $882.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.79.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.36 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

