Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,876,735 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,163% from the average session volume of 148,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Transition Metals Trading Up 20.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Transition Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transition Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transition Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.