First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Sells 57,942 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,942 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop makes up approximately 2.4% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Walker & Dunlop worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 0.4 %

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $237.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

