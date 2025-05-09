Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $8,750,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $162.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.21. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.16%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

