Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $885,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,947,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after buying an additional 1,913,120 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,718 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,889,000 after acquiring an additional 965,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

