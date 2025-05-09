IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.71.

Shares of IQV opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $135.97 and a one year high of $252.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

