Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $101.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research set a $110.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

