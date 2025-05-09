Colonial Trust Co SC Buys 428 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Airbnb
In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $26,322,769.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,866,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,256,292. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 11,488 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,815,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 181,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,631,812. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,173,970 shares of company stock valued at $293,686,892 in the last ninety days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Airbnb Trading Up 2.7 %
ABNB opened at $126.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Airbnb Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- IBM’s AI Offensive: Assessing IBM’s Path to Renewed Growth
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Rockwell Automation: Tailwinds From Onshoring U.S. Production
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is Energy Transfer Undervalued or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.