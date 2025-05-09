Colonial Trust Co SC Has $128,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Copart were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,042,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 10,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in Copart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 87,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,230.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Up 0.9 %

CPRT stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.