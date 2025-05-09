Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. Finally, Prescient Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.