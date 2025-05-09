Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,118 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.40.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.23.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

