CAE (NYSE:CAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. Equities analysts expect that CAE will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CAE by 2.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,574,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of CAE by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CAE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CAE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

