Elefante Mark B Invests $3.94 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Elefante Mark B bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000. Analog Devices comprises approximately 3.6% of Elefante Mark B’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $202.78 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $563,156.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,907.41. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,750. This trade represents a 22.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.