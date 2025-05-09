Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54, Zacks reports. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.75- EPS.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. Bank of America cut their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

