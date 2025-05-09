Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,444.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 292,226 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 54,406 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $85,451,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $77.29 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $25,426.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,324.64. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKSI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

