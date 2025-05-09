The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Decreased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.84.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

