Elyxium Wealth LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elyxium Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.6% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 43,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. This represents a 11.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total value of $3,924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,161,193.58. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,007.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $959.25 and a 200 day moving average of $962.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $763.61 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market cap of $446.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cfra Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,024.03.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

