Elyxium Wealth LLC Has $5.73 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

