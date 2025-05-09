CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH opened at $221.95 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.84 and its 200-day moving average is $235.12.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

