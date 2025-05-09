Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $19.31 Million Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,922,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,305,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Quarry LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.06. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Payoneer Global

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.