Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Makes New $9.35 Million Investment in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 824,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.07% of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,802,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Baird R W lowered CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.50. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 13.21.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Insider Activity

In other CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign news, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 32,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $383,072.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 821,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,255.84. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 24,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $281,839.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 551,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,627.12. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,620 shares of company stock worth $4,570,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

