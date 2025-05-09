Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,469,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,404 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.44% of Smurfit Westrock worth $402,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,300,041,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,750,000 after buying an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,026,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,962,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In related news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,354.53. The trade was a 38.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

SW opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SW

About Smurfit Westrock

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.