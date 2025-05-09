Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 471,987 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $391,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2,753.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Meloy sold 48,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.08, for a total value of $9,527,121.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,555,510.24. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRGP opened at $160.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.02. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.07.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

