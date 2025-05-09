Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236,814 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $249,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,754,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $334.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.06 and a 1-year high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

