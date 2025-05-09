311 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Purchased by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $1,106,132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,229,000 after buying an additional 1,139,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $418,174,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,661,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $175,739,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE PH opened at $640.51 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

