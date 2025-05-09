GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC Has $14.97 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,777 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 2.2% of GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of HDB opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

